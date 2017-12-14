P.K. Subban nets pair in rout of Predators

P.K. Subban scored two strange goals, including one from center ice, and the Nashville Predators routed the skidding Vancouver Canucks 7-1 on Wednesday night.

Craig Smith had a goal and two assists, while Filip Forsberg and Kevin Fiala each added a goal and an assist. Viktor Arvidsson and Calle Jarnkrok provided the rest of the offense for Nashville (19-7-4), which got 25 saves from Pekka Rinne.

Ryan Johansen chipped in with two assists in his return to the lineup after missing three games with an upper-body injury as the Predators improved to 12-2-2 over their last 16 games.

Alexander Burmistrov scored for Vancouver (14-14-4). Anders Nilsson allowed all seven goals on 48 shots in the Canucks’ fourth straight regulation loss.

Nashville stretched its lead to 3-0 at 3:05 of the second period when Subban grabbed a loose puck at his own blue line and fired a shot from center ice that appeared to be going wide, but instead deflected off Nilsson’s glove and in for his second goal of the night and sixth of the season.

Burmistrov knocked down a knee-high pass from Henrik Sedin — the 800th assist of his career — in the slot before chipping it past Rinne for his second at 5:01.

But then the Predators, who lost 5-3 to the Canucks at home on Nov. 30, restored their three-goal lead just 59 seconds later on a power play when Forsberg’s pass through the slot deflected off Vancouver forward Michael Chaput and past Nilsson for his 15th.

Bruins 3, Red Wings 2 (OT)

In Detroit, Brad Marchand assisted on the tying goal late in regulation and scored the game-winner 35 seconds into overtime to give Boston a victory over the Red Wings.

The Bruins managed only two shots on goal in the first period but twice rallied from a one-goal deficit for their ninth win in 11 games. Detroit has dropped 10 of 11.

Stars 5, Islanders 2

In New York, Tyler Pitlick scored twice and Jamie Benn had a goal and two assists, leading Dallas to a victory over the Islanders.

Senators 3, Rangers 2

In Ottawa, Craig Anderson made 27 saves to stop his seven-game losing streak and the Senators snapped their five-game skid.

Bobby Ryan, Cody Ceci and Zack Smith scored for Ottawa (10-13-7).