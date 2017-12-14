ICC claims no evidence of corruption at third Ashes test

The International Cricket Council said there is no evidence the third Ashes test has been “corrupted” after claims emerged in a British newspaper that bookmakers had offered to fix parts of the match.

The Sun newspaper published purported evidence of bookmakers offering to sell details of rigged periods of play for betting purposes, or so-called spot fixing, in the test match between Australia and England, which started on Thursday in Perth.

ICC anti-corruption unit general manager Alex Marshall issued a statement saying he had received all materials relating to The Sun investigation.

“From my initial assessment of the material, there is no evidence, either from The Sun or via our own intelligence, to suggest the current test match has been corrupted,” Marshall said. “At this stage of the investigation, there is no indication that any players in this test have been in contact with the alleged fixers.”