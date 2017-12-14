Angels are not worried about Shohei Ohtani’s elbow

The Los Angeles Angels knew Shohei Ohtani was recovering from a sprained elbow before they agreed to a minor league contract with the right-hander and outfielder.

“I think that’s past him, and our understanding is there is no restrictions at all going into spring training, and he’ll get down there in plenty of time and be ready to go,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Wednesday at the winter meetings.

Ohtani agreed Friday to a minor league contract for a signing bonus of $2,315,000, according to details obtained by AP. That was the entire amount remaining in the Angels’ international bonus signing pool of $6.96 million for the signing period ending on June 15.

His bonus is due within 30 days of the agreement and is contingent upon Ohtani obtaining a U.S. work visa. Los Angeles also will pay a $20 million posting fee to the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters.

Major League Baseball teams were told during the posting process that Ohtani had a first degree sprain — the mildest level — of his right ulnar collateral ligament and had a platelet rich plasma injection on Oct. 20 from Dr. Masamitsu Tsuchiya in Tokyo, Yahoo reported Tuesday.

Scioscia anticipates Ohtani will have six pitching appearances in spring training.

Ohtani is expected to be part of a rotation that includes Garrett Richards, Matt Shoemaker, Tyler Skaggs and Andrew Heaney.

The 23-year-old Ohtani could see significant time as a designated hitter when he’s not pitching.