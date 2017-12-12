MLB veteran umpire Dale Scott announces retirement

As a big league umpire, Dale Scott saw maybe 1 million pitches from the field. His final call, it turned out, was the easiest of all.

Rather than risk yet another concussion, Scott has decided to retire at 58.

“I’m done,” he told The Associated Press.

The veteran crew chief missed nearly the entire 2017 season after a foul ball off the bat of Baltimore slugger Mark Trumbo in Toronto on April 14 caught him hard in the mask, causing Scott’s second concussion in nine months and fourth in five years.

Within a few days, while undergoing treatment for head, neck and shoulder injuries, Scott realized it was the end of a major league career that began in 1985 and included three World Series assignments, three All-Star Games and 91 postseason games.

“In fact, it was pretty easy,” he said. “I wasn’t planning on this year being the last one. But I thought, this is a sign.”

Scott worked 3,897 regular-season games and was a crew chief for 16 seasons, half his career.