Two more Russians stripped of 2014 Olympic medals

Two more Russian athletes were stripped of their Olympic medals from the 2014 Sochi Games on Wednesday, leaving the United States as the country with the most medals.

Four Russians, all skeleton racers, were banned by the IOC for doping, including men’s gold medalist Alexander Tretyakov and women’s bronze medalist Elena Nikitina.

Russia, which finished the games at the top of the medals table with 13 gold and 33 overall, has now been stripped of six medals based on evidence of a state-sponsored doping program in Sochi, including samples being swapped in the laboratory. Two of the six medals were gold.

The Russians still lead the medals table with 11 gold, tied with Norway, but have fallen behind the United States in overall medals. The Americans, who won nine gold medals, have 28 overall, one more than Russia’s current total of 27. Norway has 26 overall medals.

If the IOC decides to upgrade athletes who finished behind the banned Russians, the table would change again.

Two other Russian women who didn’t win medals, Maria Orlova and Olga Potylitsina, were also banned Wednesday.

Russian officials said all four banned athletes will file appeals.