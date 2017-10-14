49ers release linebacker NaVorro Bowman after eight seasons

The San Francisco 49ers cut ties with one of the few remaining links to their last run of success when they released linebacker NaVorro Bowman on Friday.

General manager John Lynch said the team looked into possible trade partners and came close to completing one. But when that fell through, Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan granted Bowman’s request and released him to give him the opportunity to pick his new team.

“We tried to do what was best for him also and the team and give him a chance to move on,” Shanahan said. “We thought we had those trade partners, but I think he was a little bit more interested in keeping it open for himself to be able to pick what team he wanted.”

Bowman originally joined the 49ers as a third-round pick in 2010 and quickly formed one of the league’s best linebacking duos with Patrick Willis. The two were key to San Francisco’s run of three straight trips to the NFC title game and one Super Bowl appearance.

The only players remaining in San Francisco who played in that Super Bowl following the 2012 season are left tackle Joe Staley, center Daniel Kilgore and tight end Garrett Celek.

“He’s given his heart and soul for this organization,” Lynch said. “I know he’s a fan favorite. So, this isn’t going to be easy for the fans, but Kyle and I felt like it was in the best interest of our team and so we’ve acted accordingly.”