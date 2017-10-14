Gracie Gold decides to skip Grand Prix series

Two-time U.S. women’s figure skating champion and 2014 Olympic team bronze medalist Gracie Gold has withdrawn from the Grand Prix series.

Gold announced Friday she was dropping out of the top series used to prepare for the Olympics. She cited “treatment for depression, anxiety and an eating disorder.”

Gold previously withdrew from the Japan Open, an invitational team competition on Oct. 7. She now has abandoned her two major international assignments in the Grand Prix series: Cup of China and Internationaux de France.