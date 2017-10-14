Tanaka gets no run support as Astros take ALCS opener

Another solid postseason outing for Masahiro Tanaka, but still another loss in the AL Championship Series for the New York Yankees.

New York was stifled again by nemesis Dallas Keuchel, but at least this defeat to the Astros wasn’t a one-and-done playoff game like two years ago.

The Yankees dropped their sixth straight ALCS game Friday night, this time 2-1 at Houston in Game 1.

“We lost because I gave up runs,” said Tanaka. “I think I did a decent job setting the rhythm of the game, but what matters the most was winning. We lost, so I have nothing to say.”

The Astros did all of their damage against Tanaka in a four-batter span during the fourth inning, when they got three of their four hits off the right-hander and scored both of their runs .

“Other than that, he was pounding the strike zone, he was working his pitches well,” Yankees slugger Aaron Judge said.

Tanaka went six innings, allowing four hits, while striking out three and walking one.

Keuchel struck out 10 while allowing four singles in his seven innings, improving to 6-2 with a 1.06 ERA in eight career starts against the Yankees.

Jose Altuve had three hits for Houston in the win.

Greg Bird pulled a two-out shot down the right-field line off closer Ken Giles in the ninth to give New York its only run.