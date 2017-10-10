Maple Leafs skate past Blackhawks in OT

Auston Matthews beat Anton Forsberg 3:43 into overtime to lift the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 4-3 comeback win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday night.

The 20-year-old Matthews had very little space to work with but ripped a wrist shot over Forsberg’s glove for his second goal of the season.

Matthews’s goal came on a 2-on-1 and capped three in a row to erase Chicago’s 3-1 lead.

“I just walked in and tried to fake a pass, get (Forsberg) leaning a bit and snuck it by him,” Matthews said.

Nikita Zaitsev, Connor Brown and James van Riemsdyk also scored for Toronto, which has won its first three games.

Devils 6, Sabres 2

In Buffalo, rookie Jesper Bratt and Marcus Johansson each had two goals and an assist and New Jersey trounced the hosts.

No. 1 overall pick Nico Hischier recorded his first NHL point for the Devils.

Blues 3, Islanders 2 (OT)

In New York, Brayden Schenn and Vladimir Tarasenko scored shootout goals to lift St. Louis over the Islanders.

Avalanche 4, Bruins 0

In Boston, Semyon Varlamov stopped 29 shots, Nail Yakupov had two goals and Colorado continued its recent success in Boston.

Lightning 4, Oilers 3 (OT)

In Tampa, Brayden Point notched a power-play goal in overtime for the hosts.

Jets 5, Oilers 2

In Edmonton, Nikolaj Ehlers had a hat trick and an assist for Winnipeg.

Flames 2, Ducks 0

In Anaheim, Mike Smith made 43 saves and Calgary ended a 25-game skid at Honda Center with a triumph over the Ducks.