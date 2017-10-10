Dolphins assistant coach Chris Foerster quits after video of drug use emerges

Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase said offensive line coach Chris Foerster seemed so focused on the team that he would often be at work by 4 a.m. Then a video surfaced that rocked Foerster’s reputation and cost him his job.

The 55-year-old assistant coach resigned Monday, apologized and said he was seeking medical help after a video on social media appeared to show him snorting three lines of white powder at a desk.

Hours after the video was posted on Facebook, Foerster announced his departure in a statement released by the team.

“I am resigning from my position with the Miami Dolphins and accept full responsibility for my actions,” he said. “I want to apologize to the organization, and my sole focus is on getting the help that I need, with the support of my family and medical professionals.”

The 56-second video was first posted to the Facebook page of model Kijuana Nige on Sunday night. It’s unclear when and where the video was shot, and it was deleted Monday.

“Since it’s NFL Sunday let’s talk about these coaches folks,” Nige wrote in the post. “Introducing Christopher Foerster Miami Dolphin offensive line coach.”

Foerster has been an NFL assistant since 1992 and joined Gase’s staff in Miami last year.

“We were made aware of the video late last night and have no tolerance for this behavior,” the team said in a statement that accompanied Foerster’s resignation announcement. “After speaking with Chris this morning, he accepted full responsibility and we accepted his resignation effective immediately. Although Chris is no longer with the organization, we will work with him to get the help he needs during this time.”

Gase said he learned of the video late Sunday, soon after the Dolphins’ 16-10 victory over Tennessee.

“I don’t think I can say what my reaction was,” Gase said.

The coach said he phoned Foerster, who apologized. Gase declined to say whether Foerster volunteered to resign or was urged to quit.

“He’s disappointed, he’s upset, he’s mad at himself,” Gase said. “It’s not fun, especially when you’re close to somebody. But you’ve got to take the next step and move on.”

The NFL said it was reviewing the matter.