Eagles blank Marines in Pacific League regular-season finale

Takayuki Kishi and three relievers, including left-hander Yudai Mori, combined on a four-hit shutout as the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles blanked the Chiba Lotte Marines 5-0 on Tuesday to wrap up the Pacific League’s regular season.

After Kishi set the pace by getting the first six outs, Mori (1-1) took over and worked the next 4-2/3 innings to earn his first win in three years before 20,379 at Kobo Park.

The Eagles’ top draft pick in 2012 has only had sparse playing time with the first team, partly due to health issues, but was 5-1 this season with a 2.68 ERA in the Eastern League.

Eigoro Mogi went 4-for-4 with a single, a pair of doubles and a triple, and scored the first run on a squeeze bunt by Kazuya Fujita in the first. In his next at-bat, Mogi doubled off Kakeru Narita (0-2) to make it 2-0 in the second.

The Marines missed out on a chance for a fifth consecutive victory, which would have been their longest winning streak this season.

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Tigers 6, Dragons 1

At Koshien Stadium, Randy Messenger, pitching for the first time since he suffered a batted ball that fractured a bone in his right leg on Aug. 10, struck out eight while allowing one hit over four scoreless innings as playoff-bound Hanshin wrapped up the CL calendar with a win over fifth-place Chunichi.

Tigers third baseman Takashi Toritani became the 15th player in NPB history with 1,000 walks in the fifth inning after starting the game 0-for-2.