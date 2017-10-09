Nippon Ham slugger Nakata hints at hitting free agent market

Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters slugger Sho Nakata suggested Monday that he would test the free agent market this offseason.

“I haven’t figured it all out yet, but I hope I can talk to a number of people,” Nakata said after the Fighters closed out their season with a 3-1 win at the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles in the Pacific League.

Nakata, who acquired his domestic free agency rights this year, finished his 10th season with Nippon Ham with a .216 average, 16 home runs and 67 RBIs. For his career, the 28-year-old has 177 homers and 643 RBIs.

Nakata has been linked with a move to the Central League’s Hanshin Tigers.