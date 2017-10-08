Maeda picks up win in Game 2

Kenta Maeda earned his first playoff win after getting three outs in relief as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-5 on Saturday to gain a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five National League Division Series.

Maeda (1-0) took the mound as the second reliever with one out in the fifth inning and the Dodgers up 3-2. In front of 54,726 at Dodger Stadium, the right-hander got two outs with a strikeout and a groundout before his teammates erupted for four runs in the bottom half.

Maeda fanned cleanup hitter J.D. Martinez to start the sixth before being replaced by Kenley Jansen after just nine pitches. Jansen went on to earn the save.

“I came on to hold off the right-handed batters so I’m glad I got good results,” said Maeda, who faced A.J. Pollock, Paul Goldschmidt and Martinez.

“I was nervous and under pressure, but I wasn’t scheduled to be on the mound for long so I wanted to overpower them rather than finesse my way through. It’s only one game, but I’m happy to be able to contribute to the team.”

At the plate, Yasiel Puig had three hits and drove in two runs and Austin Barnes added a key two-run double.

Logan Forsythe also had three hits for the 104-win Dodgers, who have made their mediocre pitching irrelevant by pounding out 17 runs and 24 hits in the first two games against their NL West rival.

Goldschmidt hit a two-run homer in the first inning and Brandon Drury added a pinch-hit, three-run shot in the seventh, but the Diamondbacks are on the brink of elimination after Robbie Ray and reliever Jimmie Sherfy couldn’t contain the Dodgers’ lineup.

Game 3 of the best-of-five matchup is Monday at Chase Field. Arizona ace Zack Greinke will attempt to save the season when he faces his former teammates with the Dodgers, who counter with late-season acquisition Yu Darvish.

Greinke is probably the Diamondbacks’ best chance to stop the Dodgers from scoring their way out of every problem.

“If you had to pick the one guy to stop the situation we’re in, we’ve got the right guy in Zack Greinke,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said.

Los Angeles turned an early 2-0 deficit in Game 2 into a 7-2 advantage with a four-run rally in the fifth.

Nationals 6, Cubs 3

In Washington, things were looking bleak for Bryce Harper, Ryan Zimmerman and the rest of the Nationals. They had accumulated one run and four hits through the first 16 innings of their NL Division Series against the Chicago Cubs.

The situation was hardly ideal. Neither was the mood.

“You do your best to keep your spirits up. You get frustrated,” Zimmerman acknowledged. “I don’t want to say ‘pressure,’ but, yeah, I mean, the tension builds a little bit, I’ll be honest with you. . . . Pouting is not going to help you the next time you come up.”

Power, though, will.

Harper delivered a no-doubt-about-it, tying two-run homer in the eighth, and Zimmerman tacked on a three-run shot that barely made it over the wall moments later, lifting the Nationals to a comeback victory over the defending World Series champions, evening their NLDS at a game apiece.

“Sometimes,” Zimmerman said, “it takes kind of just one hit for everyone to exhale.”

The Nationals were in serious danger of falling behind 2-0 in the series, entering the eighth trailing 3-1 after being shut out in Game 1.

But the NL East champions broke out with five runs and four hits, thanks to two big swings from 2015 NL MVP Harper — only recently back from a left knee injury that sidelined him for 42 games — and longtime face of the franchise Zimmerman.

“I was kind of bewildered, because it’s not too many teams or pitchers that have held us in check like that for a couple days,” Nationals manager Dusty Baker said. “I just knew in the bottom of my heart that we were going to explode for some numbers, which we’ve done all year.”

The NLDS moves to Wrigley Field for Game 3 on Monday. The Cubs will have July acquisition Jose Quintana on the mound, while the Nationals finally send out two-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, who was pushed back in the rotation because of an injured right hamstring.

“The train’s coming,” Harper said. “We’re a great team. We’ve got Max coming.”