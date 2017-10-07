Cubs blank Nats in Game 1

Relying on precision rather than power, Kyle Hendricks pitched the Chicago Cubs to another winning start in October.

Hendricks outdueled Stephen Strasburg on the mound, and the Cubs opened defense of their first World Series title in 108 years by beating the Washington Nationals 3-0 Friday in Game 1 of their NL Division Series.

Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo produced RBI singles in the sixth inning for the first two hits off an otherwise-dominant Strasburg. Hendricks was even better, giving up two singles in seven strong innings.

“He’s unbelievable. The confidence — the quiet confidence he brings to the field — it wears on people,” Rizzo said. “Things don’t faze him.”

Rizzo added an RBI double off reliever Ryan Madson in the eighth. Carl Edwards Jr. threw a perfect inning and Wade Davis finished the two-hitter for a save.

Dodgers 9, Diamondbacks 5

In Los Angeles, Justin Turner homered and drove in five runs, Clayton Kershaw won despite giving up four homers and the Dodgers roared to a victory over Arizona in their NL Division Series opener.

Turner hit a three-run homer and Yasiel Puig added an RBI double before the Dodgers made their first out against Arizona starter Taijuan Walker, who lasted just one inning in his playoff debut.

Turner added an RBI single in the fourth and another in the eighth. The red-bearded slugger tied a Dodgers record for most RBIs in a postseason game.