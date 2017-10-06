Goffin rallies to eliminate Gasquet in Japan Open quarterfinals

Belgium’s David Goffin battled back from a seemingly impossible first-set position against Frenchman Richard Gasquet on Friday to reach the Japan Open semifinals.

In a Franco-Belgian clash that served as a foretaste of next month’s Davis Cup final, Goffin found himself 5-3 down and facing three set points against the former world No. 7 before coming through 7-5, 6-2 at Ariake Colosseum.

Goffin now faces eighth seed Diego Schwartzman from Argentina, who put an end to the impressive run of 46th-ranked Steve Johnson.

The American had caused the biggest surprise of the tournament so far by beating Austrian star Dominic Thiem in the first round but he struggled on service against Schwartzman, facing 17 break points.

Also Friday, big-serving Croatian Marin Cilic sent down 11 aces as he took less than an hour to advance to the semifinals with a 6-2, 6-0 thrashing of American Ryan Harrison.

Top seed Cilic won a staggering 20 out of 21 points on first serve and faced no break points as he demolished Harrison, ranked 47 places below him in the world rankings, in 52 minutes.