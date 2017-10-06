Blackhawks pulverize Penguins with 10-goal outburst

Brandon Saad was a force on both ends of the ice. Patrick Kane made a couple of dazzling passes. Nick Schmaltz showed off his speed, and Ryan Hartman was everywhere.

It was quite a show, especially for opening night.

Saad scored three times in his return to Chicago and Hartman had a goal and four assists, helping the Blackhawks pound the Pittsburgh Penguins 10-1 on Thursday night.

Schmaltz added two goals and an assist as Chicago kicked off its season in style with a runaway victory against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions.

Kane had a goal and three assists in the Blackhawks’ highest scoring game since a 10-1 win against Winnipeg on Oct. 12, 1988.

“It was almost like it wasn’t a real game or something,” Kane said. “It was a fun start to be a part of.”

Pittsburgh was coming off a 5-4 overtime loss to St. Louis in its season opener on Wednesday, and it looked every bit like a team on the second half of back-to-back nights.

Antti Niemi was pulled after allowing four goals on 13 shots in his Penguins debut, forcing Matt Murray to come in after he took the loss against the Blues.

Sidney Crosby found Phil Kessel for a power-play goal at 2:05 of the second period, but Chicago already had a 5-0 lead at that point. It was the most goals allowed by Pittsburgh since a 10-8 loss to San Jose on Jan. 13, 1996.

“It’s early, but it’s disturbing,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “When you lose a game like that it’s disturbing, I don’t care when it is in the season. And so, we’ve got to do some soul-searching and right now, we are simply not playing the game the right way.”

The Blackhawks won the Central Division last season and finished with the most points in the Western Conference.

But they were swept by Nashville in their second consecutive first-round loss, leading to a flurry of moves by admittedly angry general manager Stan Bowman.

Chicago, which won the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015, scored three goals in 13 periods in the series against Nashville. It got four in the first 9:16 against Pittsburgh.

“As a team, that’s how we want to play, with that speed, the quick transition, getting pucks down low, past their D,” Saad said.

“We have a message on our style of play, and I think we did a great job tonight.”

Hartman scored off a slick pass from Kane at 6:21. After Saad got his first off a rush with Richard Panik, Kane made another great pass to set up Schmaltz’s backhander at 7:34. Saad then beat Niemi with a well-placed shot through a crowd in front, and the rout was on.

Capitals 5, Senators 4 (SO)

In Ottawa, Alex OvechkBin had a hat trick in a 6:33 span in the third period and Evgeny Kuznetsov scored the shootout winner in Washington’s victory over the hosts in their opener.

Red Wings 4, Wild 2

In Detroit, Henrik Zetterberg and Martin Frk scored in the third period to lift the Red Wings past Minnesota in the first regular-season game at Little Caesars Arena.

Canadiens 3, Sabres 2 (SO)

In Buffalo, Jonathan Drouin notched the lone shootout goal in rallying Montreal past the Sabres in the season opener for both teams.

Bruins 4, Predators 3

In Boston, Jake DeBrusk had a goal and assist in his first NHL game, Charlie McAvoy added a goal and assist in his first regular-season appearance and the Bruins topped Nashville.

Avalanche 4, Rangers 2

In New York, Semyon Varlamov stopped 37 shots, Tyson Barrie scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period and Colorado prevailed over the hosts.

Kings 2, Flyers 0

In Los Angeles, Jonathan Quick made 35 saves in the first season-opening shutout of his career, and the Kings beat Philadelphia, winning new head coach John Stevens’ debut.

Ducks 5, Coyotes 4

In Anaheim, Richard Rakell broke a tie with 3:30 left and the Ducks overcame a three-goal deficit to beat Arizona in the opener.