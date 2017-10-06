Defense helps Patriots hold off Bucs

Tom Brady tied the NFL record for regular season wins with some timely help from a porous New England defense showing signs of improvement.

Brady threw for 303 yards and one touchdown, and the Patriots held off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19-14 to rebound from a last-second loss that left them searching for answers to defensive woes.

The Super Bowl champions battled back after a 33-30 loss to Carolina, despite Brady turning the ball over twice — on his first interception in eight regular-season games and a fumble on one of Tampa Bay’s three sacks.

On a night when the offense gained 402 yards but only got in the end zone once, Brady lauded the defense, which slowed the Bucs down just enough to get the victory.

“They kept us in it all night,” Brady said. “I wish we could have scored more points offensively, but the defense really held their own.”

Neither of Brady’s turnovers led to points for Tampa Bay (2-2), which was unable to do much offensively until the fourth quarter, when its comeback bid was hindered by two missed field goals.

“We responded,” New England coach Bill Belichick said after the defense, which yielded 456 yards and 32 points per game through the first four weeks of the season, contained the NFL’s No. 3 ranked passing attack until Jameis Winston rallied his team in the final 15 minutes.

“They had 100 yards in the first half. They moved the ball some. We made some plays. They made some plays,” Belichick added. “(Giving up) a lot fewer points, you got a chance to win.”

Brady threw a 5-yard TD pass to Chris Hogan in the second quarter, and Stephen Gostkowski kicked field goals of 27, 23, 45 and 48 yards for the Patriots (3-2).

Tampa Bay kicker Nick Folk missed two field goals and an extra-point before beating the New York Giants on a last-second kick last week. He missed three more field goals Thursday night.