Steve Johnson, Richard Gasquet reach Japan Open quarterfinals

Steve Johnson and Richard Gasquet advanced to the Japan Open quarterfinals on Thursday, Johnson with a 6-2, 6-4 win over last week’s Shenzhen finalist Alexandr Dolgopolov.

Gasquet’s 6-0, 7-6 (7-5) defeat of Yen-Hsun Lu earned him a last-eight match against 2016 Tokyo finalist David Goffin, who ousted Australian qualifier Matthew Ebden 2-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7-1).

Johnson will play eighth-seeded Diego Schwarzman on Friday.

Lu was outclassed in the first set but indicated he would not go down without a fight when holding to love in the opening game of the second.

Gasquet broke Lu’s next service game before the Taiwanese player broke back to level at 3-3. Lu then put more pressure on Gasquet with a hold to love and another break.