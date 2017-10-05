Pietrangelo lifts Blues to OT win over Penguins to open season

Alex Pietrangelo beat Matt Murray 1:15 into overtime to give the St. Louis Blues a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.

The Blues recovered after letting a two-goal, third-period lead slip away when Pietrangelo’s shot from the slot hit Murray and slipped under the crossbar for his second goal of the game.

Paul Stastny had a goal and an assist for St. Louis, Brayden Schenn and Colton Parayko also scored, and Jake Allen finished with 34 saves.

Sidney Crosby and Conor Sheary scored 54 seconds apart in the third to tie it, but the Penguins couldn’t complete the comeback on a night the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions raised the franchise’s fifth Cup banner to the rafters at PPG Paints Arena.

Justin Schultz and Olli Maatta also scored for the Penguins. Murray stopped 28 shots.

Just 115 days after finishing off a heated challenge from Nashville in the finals, the Penguins began the quest for the first three-peat in 35 years.

Maple Leafs 7, Jets 2

In Winnipeg, Patrick Marleau scored twice in his Maple Leafs debut as Toronto trounced the hosts.

Flyers 5, Sharks 3

In San Jose, Wayne Simmonds notched his second power-play goal to break a tie with 10:33 remaining and completed a hat trick with an empty-netter for Philadelphia.

Oilers 3, Flames 0

In Calgary, reigning MVP Connor McDavid scored a hat trick on opening night, Cam Talbot made 26 saves and Edmonton blanked the Flames.

Before the game, Calgary announced that Jaromir Jagr agreed to a one-year, $1 million deal with the Flames for his 24th NHL season — and first with a Canadian team.

“I already said in a Czech newspaper it’s 99.9 percent that his will be my last season, so I want to get the experience to one day say I played for a Canadian team,” Jagr said.