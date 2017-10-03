Louisville board approves firing of Rick Pitino

Louisville’s interim president was authorized Monday to fire Rick Pitino because of a federal bribery investigation, a scandal that has shaken the university and brought down one of the most prominent coaches in college basketball.

The school’s Athletics Association, a separate body of officials that oversees Louisville’s sports programs, unanimously approved a resolution to fire Pitino after meeting for more than two hours on Monday.

Pitino was placed on unpaid administrative leave last week after law enforcement officials announced the probe and the school acknowledged its inclusion in the investigation . Though Pitino is not named in court complaints, Postel says the allegations violated his contract and provided just cause to be placed on unpaid leave.

Postel’s next move after the vote is notifying the Hall of Fame coach of Louisville’s plan to fire him after 16 seasons.

“The letter that the board has asked me to write will go through in detail and explain the logic,” Postel said, “and that letter will be crafted as soon as possible.”

Pitino’s attorney, Steve Pence, did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Athletic director Tom Jurich was placed on paid administrative leave and Postel said he plans to announce an interim replacement Tuesday.