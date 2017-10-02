Soeda makes early exit at Japan Open

Go Soeda exited in the first round at the Japan Open on Monday, losing in straight sets to Adrian Mannarino of France.

Soeda, a wild card currently ranked 143rd in the world, lost to No. 31 Mannarino 7-5, 7-6 (7-3) at Ariake Tennis Forest Park. Soeda was playing in the tournament for the 12th time, but his experience didn’t count for much in their 1-hour, 44-minute encounter.

The two previously met once, in 2015 when Soeda won in straight sets, but Mannarino dominated this match and had 10 aces to Soeda’s three.

Mannarino, who at Wimbledon defeated Yuichi Sugita, will face either Jiri Vesely of the Czech Republic or seventh seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain in the second round.

Croatia’s top-seeded Marin Cilic advanced by downing Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-2 in 1 hour, 13 minutes.

No. 5 Cilic is gunning for his first Japan Open title after reaching the 2016 semifinals and the 2015 quarterfinals.

“He (Tsitsipas) is a great player and we had a very high level of tennis,” said Cilic, who turned 29 on Thursday. “I’m glad to be in the second game.

“The last two years have been great. Hopefully, I will play well this year.”

Cilic’s next opponent will be either Yasutaka Uchiyama or qualifier Franko Skugor, a fellow Croat.

Yusuke Takahashi, ranked 262nd, lost to No. 52 Ryan Harrison 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in a match that lasted more than two hours.