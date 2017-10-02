Mets manager Terry Collins resigns

Shortly after the last out in a lost season for the New York Mets, manager Terry Collins confirmed the news that had spread at Citizens Bank Park.

“It’s been a blast, but it’s time,” he said.

With that, the 68-year-old Collins announced Sunday he was stepping down and taking a position in the team’s front office.

His voice quavering the more he spoke, Collins confirmed a report that surfaced in the early innings of an 11-0 loss to Philadelphia. The defeat finished a 70-92 season that began with great expectations but was quickly derailed by injuries.

“It’s one of those years you want to forget, and I will. Tomorrow,” he said, saying this season left a “sour taste.”

The Mets were 551-583 overall under Collins, reaching the World Series in 2015 and earning an NL wild-card spot in 2016.

General manager Sandy Alderson said Collins brought up the possibility of leaving during a road trip to Miami in mid-September.

“We agreed we would talk about it. Here in Philadelphia the last few days, we decided that it was not just in his best interest but the organization’s best interest. I agreed with him that this was a time for change.”

Collins was the oldest manager in the majors and recently said he had no plans to retire after this season. His two-year contract was set to expire after this year. He managed the Mets longer than anyone else.

Collins has managed 13 years in the majors with Houston, the Angels and Mets, going a combined 995-1,017. He also managed the Orix Buffaloes in 2007, leaving the team 49 games into the 2008 season.

“I did it a long time,” he said.

When Collins and Phillies manager Pete Mackanin exchanged lineup cards at home plate, the two men hugged before walking away.

It was announced on Friday that Mackanin would not return as Phillies manager in 2018. Instead, he will transfer to a front office role as senior adviser to general manager Matt Klentak.