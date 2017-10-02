Ichiro, Giancarlo Stanton fall short of marks in Marlins’ final game

Ichiro Suzuki fell one short of the major league record for pinch hits in a season as he flied out during the Miami Marlins’ 8-5 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, the final day of the regular season.

Ichiro popped up to left in the sixth inning, with the 43-year-old veteran finishing his 17th big league season with 27 pinch hits. He ended the year with a career-low 50 hits in a reduced role, batting .255.

The major’s oldest active position player, Ichiro admitted he wanted to tie the record set by John Vander Wal in 1995.

“Being second is no good. No one remembers you for that,” Ichiro said. “I’m not getting enough exercise. I have to start training from today.”

Teammate Giancarlo Stanton came up short of his own milestone, finishing one home run shy of 60.

Stanton finished with MLB-bests of 59 home runs and 132 RBIs. His final chance at No. 60 came in the ninth, but he went down swinging against closer Arodys Vizcaino — and when Vizcaino closed out what became his 14th save of the year, the Marlins were still congratulating Stanton for a season that will have him squarely in the NL MVP mix.

“I know I’ve got a legit chance,” Stanton said. “I gave it my all.”

Miami reliever Junichi Tazawa (3-5) took the mound for the Marlins in the seventh, surrendering three earned runs on three hits and was tagged with the loss.

Dodgers 6, Rockies 3

In Denver, Corey Seager had three hits to break out of a funk and Los Angeles headed into the postseason on a high note, holding off the playoff-bound Rockies.

Kenta Maeda threw two scoreless innings out of the bullpen and picked up the win in relief to improve to 13-6 for the Dodgers.

Maeda posted a 4.22 ERA in his second major league season, striking out 140 in 134⅓ innings. He is set to come out of the pen in the playoffs.

“I’m glad I was able to finish without giving up a run,” Maeda said. “I went through some tough times this year, but it’s all been a learning experience.”

Phillies 11, Mets 0

In Philadelphia, Pete Mackanin ended his tenure as Phillies manager with a win and Maikel Franco hit a three-run homer in a six-run fourth inning.

Norichika Aoki went 1-for-4 out of the leadoff spot for New York. Aoki ended his sixth year stateside with a .277 average and 93 hits, the first time he failed to reach the century mark in the majors.

Pirates 11, Nationals 8

In Washington, Gio Gonzalez gave up five runs in the first inning of yet another concerning outing for a Nationals starting pitcher, and the NL East champions wrapped up the regular season with a loss.

Reds 3, Cubs 1

In Chicago, Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant each had a light day of work as the Cubs prepared for the playoffs by playing much of their roster during a loss to Deck McGuire and the Reds.

Most of Chicago’s starting lineup was gone by the fifth inning. Rizzo flied out leading off the first, and then was replaced in the field by Taylor Davis. Bryant and shortstop Addison Russell were pulled after the NL Central champion Cubs batted in the fourth.

Giants 5, Padres 4

In San Francisco, Pablo Sandoval hit a game-ending solo homer with one out in the ninth inning, lifting the Giants over San Diego.

Brewers 6, Cardinals 1

In St. Louis, Aaron Wilkerson took a perfect game into the sixth inning, Brett Phillips hit a three-run homer and the Milwaukee closed out its near-miss of a season with a victory over the Cardinals.

Diamondbacks 14, Royals 2

In Kansas City, Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Lorenzo Cain and Alcides Escobar tipped their caps and likely said goodbye to Royals fans, and then the playoff-bound Diamondbacks ended the regular season with a win over the Royals.

The foursome joined the Royals in 2011 and keyed the team’s run into consecutive World Series, including a championship in 2015. They are all eligible for free agency after the season.

Indians 3, White Sox 1

In Cleveland, Jay Bruce had a two-run single, Josh Tomlin pitched into the sixth inning and the Indians got their AL-best 102nd victory.

Cleveland will next play an AL Division Series against the winner of the wild-card game between the Yankees and Twins. The 102 victories were the second most in franchise history behind the 1954 team’s 111.

Astros 4, Red Sox 3

In Boston, Jose Altuve coasted to his third AL batting title despite going hitless in two at-bats, and the Houston scored four times in the seventh inning to rally from a three-run deficit and beat the Red Sox in a preview of their AL Division Series matchup.

Altuve finished the season with a .346 average to easily beat Avasail Garcia of the Chicago White Sox, who finished at .330, for the batting crown. The Astros second baseman is the third right-handed hitter since 1900 to win three or more batting titles.

Athletics 5, Rangers 2

In Arlington, Texas, Daniel Mengden struck out eight, Khris Davis hit his career-best 43rd homer and last-place Oakland ended the season with a win.

Blue Jays 2, Yankees 1

In New York, Jose Bautista singled off the wall and hit a sacrifice fly in what was probably his final game with Toronto, and the Blue Jays edged the playoff-bound Yankees.

Matt Holliday homered for the Yankees in a tuneup for the AL wild-card game Tuesday night at home against Minnesota. New York swept a three-game series at home against the Twins from Sept. 18-20 and won the season series 4-2.

Angels 6, Mariners 2

In Anaheim, Parker Bridwell pitched seven scoreless innings in a duel with James Paxton, Eric Young Jr. hit a three-run homer and the Angels beat Seattle.

Twins 5, Tigers 1

In Minneapolis, Bartolo Colon made a final bid to be included in Minnesota’s postseason rotation, pitching one-run ball into the seventh inning.

Jason Castro homered and drove in three runs for the Twins, who play an AL wild-card game in New York against the Yankees on Tuesday night. A win would put the team in an ALDS against Cleveland, where Minnesota may need an experienced arm like Colon (5-6).

Rays 6, Orioles 0

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Blake Snell struck out a career-high 13 in seven innings and the Tampa Bay beat Baltimore.