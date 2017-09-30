Vonn wants to race in men’s downhill

Lindsey Vonn’s request to race against men in a World Cup downhill will be studied again by the International Ski Federation (FIS) next week.

The United States team will make the formal proposal at pre-season meetings hosted by FIS in Zurich, the governing body announced earlier this week.

The revived plan is expected to involve a race at Lake Louise, Alberta, in the 2018-19 season.

In 2012, FIS rejected a previous request on behalf of Alpine skiing great Vonn because its rules bar mixed gender races.

“Further details are still unknown, but this is certainly an anticipated topic that divides the FIS officials,” the governing body said on Wednesday.

Vonn, who turns 33 next month, has a long-standing ambition to race competitively against men before she retires.

Of her record 39 World Cup downhill wins, 14 have been at Lake Louise where the men typically race in late November, one week before the women.

“All the men say, ‘We don’t think she’s going to beat us,’ which is what they’re going to say, and also that, ‘It will be great for our sport,’ ” Vonn told The Associated Press in April. “So, what’s the harm?”

The subject will go first to meetings of the FIS Alpine skiing executive board that start next Tuesday, and could be resolved by a broader Alpine committee which meets on Oct. 6.