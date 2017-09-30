Phillies dismiss Mackanin
Phillies manager Pete Mackanin is out of a job after 2½ seasons at the helm, but will remain as a special assistant to the general manager. | AP

PHILADELPHIA – Pete Mackanin got a contract extension when the Philadelphia Phillies were scuffling and lost his job after they turned it around.

Mackanin is out as manager after 2½ seasons but will remain in the dugout for the final three games this weekend and return as a special assistant to general manager Matt Klentak in 2018.

“I’m disappointed, surely,” Mackanin said Friday. “But I understand it and I’m happy to be part of it down the road. I believe in Matt Klentak and I believe in what he’s doing and the fact that he wants me to continue in this (new) capacity is the most important thing.”

The Phillies are 65-95 this season, last in the NL East and with the second-worst record in the league. Philadelphia has not been to the postseason since 2011.

The 66-year-old Mackanin succeeded Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg on June 26, 2015. His record with Philadelphia is 173-237.

“Pete is a trusted ally, a partner in this rebuild and a friend,” Klentak said. “I’m very happy he’s agreed to stay with us. I trust Pete and his opinion. I want to make sure that when we spill champagne over each other’s head that Pete is proudly wearing the P.”

Mackanin received a contract extension through next season on May 11 after the Phillies had lost nine of 11 games. They went 4-16 in 20 games afterward.

But Philadelphia has improved since the All-Star break, going 36-37. That wasn’t enough to secure Mackanin’s return. Klentak said members of the coaching staff will be determined by the new manager.

