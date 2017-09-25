Matsuyama 26th at East Lake; Schauffele, Thomas win big

PGA Tour rookie Xander Schauffele earned his second victory of the season Sunday at the season-ending Tour Championship, leading a group of Americans who claimed the top four spots.

Schauffele shot a final-round 68 for a one-stroke victory over Justin Thomas at 12-under 268. While Thomas fell short on Sunday, he still left as the FedEx Cup champion.

Hideki Matsuyama, currently third in the world rankings, stumbled with three bogeys and a double bogey to finish tied for 26th .

After three victories and seven top-10 finishes in 22 events, Matsuyama finished in a career-best eighth place in the FedEx Cup points standings, while the 25-year-old Japanese ranked fourth in the PGA Tour money list with $8,380,570.

“My game on the back nine was the only positive thing today. I managed to make my short putts and improve my score,” said Matsuyama, who didn’t make a single birdie on the front nine.

He recovered after the turn and sank five birdies, including three straight from the 11th, and managed to turn in an even-par scorecard, but didn’t have a chance to pick up the pace after showing signs of slowing down late in the season, his fourth on the U.S. tour.

“Just like last season, I had a wave of ups and downs this season. I need to work on making those waves smaller,” he said.

Schauffele, a 23-year-old rookie from San Diego who was worried about keeping his card just over three months ago, capped off an amazing summer with four par saves on the back nine when he couldn’t afford to drop a shot. He closed out his 2-under 68 by swirling in a 3-foot birdie putt for a one-shot victory over Thomas.

Five shots behind to start the final round and needing to play well to have a shot at the FedEx Cup, Thomas nearly won the Tour Championship with two late birdies, only for his 25-foot birdie on the 18th snap hard to the left in front of the cup. He shot a 66.

No matter.

He still won the $10 million bonus for winning the FedEx Cup,.

“It’s huge,” he said. “It’s awesome just because I feel like I played so well this year. I was consistent. A lot of great weeks and great memories even — life-changing events that just ended with another life-changing thing for me. To just have my name on the trophy with the rest of those guys is pretty awesome.”

It was the first time in eight years that two players celebrated at East Lake. Tiger Woods won the FedEx Cup and Phil Mickelson won the Tour Championship in 2009.