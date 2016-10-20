Two Japanese awarded prestigious Olympic Order

The International Olympic Committee has awarded former Japan Football Association President Saburo Kawabuchi and 1964 Tokyo Olympic women’s team gymnastics bronze medalist Kiyoko Ono the Olympic Order, the Japanese Olympic Committee announced Thursday.

The Olympic Order, awarded for outstanding service to the Olympic movement, was presented in Tokyo by visiting IOC President Thomas Bach.

“It is a great honor to receive this Olympic Order. I am not the only one who is receiving this award. This order is a gold medal for the future growth of Japanese children’s hearts and bodies through sport,” Ono said in a statement.

Kawabuchi, who was a key player for Japan’s men’s soccer team in the 1964 Games, said: “I am very grateful to receive such an award and I would like to express my gratitude to President Mr. Thomas Bach and to all the people involved.

“My respectful teacher is Mr. Dettmar Cramer and I have learned not only football from him but also about the philosophy of life.”

“Unfortunately, Mr. Cramer passed away last year at the age of 90. But still, I am very sure that he would be delighted to share the happiness of accepting this Olympic Order from President Mr. Bach,” he added.

The Olympic Order is the highest award of the Olympic movement and is handed out for particularly distinguished contributions, recognizing efforts worthy of merit in the cause of sport.

The last Japanese to receive the Olympic Order was International Tennis Federation Honorary Life Vice President Eiichi Kawatei in 2012.