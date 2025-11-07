The Japan Times, Ltd. (Chairperson, Publisher and President: Minako Suematsu) received the inaugural award, Silver, for Best Climate Impact Reporting at the WAN-IFRA Asian Media Awards on November 5 for its Boiling Point series. The series aims to both raise awareness of climate change’s impact on rising temperatures and lay the groundwork for the newspaper’s enhanced heat coverage in years to come.

Best Climate Impact Reporting explores the effects of climate change – showing how it impacts lives, economies, ecosystems, or policy – while informing, resonating with audiences, and inspiring meaningful action.

Managing Editor Mark Thompson said, “We are extremely proud that our Boiling Point project has been recognized by WAN-IFRA. Involving a range of writers and editors, Boiling Point led us to explore the myriad ways in which rising temperatures are affecting our lives in Japan. The project, carried out over a series of months, not only brought attention to an extremely relevant topic, but it was also a learning experience for us and illustrated the strengths of our newsroom. It also had a knock-on effect in how we approach climate reporting moving forward. Hopefully, the results encourage our readers to seriously consider the importance of this issue and its impact on future generations.”

Award winners were announced at the 24th Asian Media Awards held in Singapore. A complete list of winners can be found here.

