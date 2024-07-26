An article on China’s use of artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) in military technology written by Gabriel Dominguez and published by The Japan Times, Ltd. (Chairperson, Publisher and President: Minako Suematsu) received an award for The Best Aviation Artificial Intelligence (AI) Submission at the 2024 Aerospace Media Awards.

The Aerospace Media Awards were created to honor journalists and publishers who have made a significant contribution to aerospace journalism and publishing.

Takashi Yokota, Japan Times Editor-in-Chief, said the win demonstrates the depth of reporting in The Japan Times beyond general news. "Gabriel has added tremendous depth and breadth to our coverage on all matters related to defense and security, and it's great to see his hard work being recognized by industry experts. I couldn't be more happier for him."

Said Dominguez about the win: "I am very grateful for the award and the judge's decision to recognize this particular piece, highlighting the importance of independent reporting. I hope the article provides readers with a better understanding of increasingly complex security issues at a time when geopolitical tensions are growing."

Award winners were announced on July 21 at a gala dinner in London. A complete list of winners can be found here.

In celebration of the win, The Japan Times is providing free access to this article.

Links:

The next arms race: China leverages AI for edge in future wars

About the Aerospace Media Awards:

https://www.aerospacemediadinner.com

About The Japan Times:

Serving as the nation’s premier English-language news source since 1897, The Japan Times provides both the local angle and a global perspective under the core values of independence and fairness. Readers now access our world-class journalism via newspaper, digital, podcast and newsletter form.

https://www.japantimes.co.jp/

Publicity inquiries:

The Japan Times, Ltd.

Corporate Affairs Management Division

Email: [email protected]

The press release may be downloaded in PDF format