Shunya Takahashi, 26, a first-time Paralympian competing in the F46 javelin throw for athletes with upper limb impairments, finished sixth in Paris on Tuesday. Despite a strong athletic background — he once graced Koshien Stadium’s grounds for the famed National High School Baseball Championship — he fell short of winning a medal.

Born in the city of Yonago, Tottori Prefecture, Takahashi developed a right arm impairment at the age of 3 due to myelitis, an inflammation of the spinal cord. His passion for baseball was first ignited in elementary school, leading him to earn a spot on Tottori Prefectural Sakai High School's roster at Koshien during his senior year.

It was during this time that a video of him catching with his left hand, quickly removing his glove and then throwing with the same hand caught the attention of Toshihito Mitsui, 60, a professor at Nihon Fukushi University.

"Would you consider aiming for the Paralympics together through track and field?" Mitsui recalled asking Takahashi. At the time, Mitsui was involved in scouting athletes and talent development for the Japan Para Athletics Federation and saw potential in Takahashi's physical and mental fortitude, noting he had "a solid foundation as an athlete.” Seizing the opportunity, Takahashi transitioned to track and field in 2017, choosing javelin throw because he was "confident in his shoulder strength." However, adapting to his new sport proved challenging.

"The throwing technique is entirely different," Mitsui explained, adding that Takahashi continues to work hard to correct habits formed during his baseball years.

One of Takahashi's greatest strengths is his relentless work ethic.

“In university, he would always be the first to arrive at the field and the last to leave,” Mitsui recalled.

Throwing a javelin with a weakened right arm presents unique challenges. “Whether it’s the run-up or the throw itself, maintaining balance is extremely difficult,” Takahashi said. But with “persistence is power” as his motto, he continued to refine his technique through rigorous training.

Although he missed out on qualifying for the Tokyo Paralympic Games, Takahashi has made significant strides over the past three years, eventually setting a Japanese record in his category. On the coveted stage in Paris, he gave it his all, realizing a dream long in the making.