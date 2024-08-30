Afghan Zakia Khudadadi became the first athlete from the Refugee Paralympic Team to win a medal at the Paralympics when she clinched a bronze in taekwondo on Thursday to complete a remarkable journey.

Khudadadi, who made her Paralympic debut in Tokyo in 2021, days after escaping Taliban-controlled Kabul, secured her place on the podium when her opponent withdrew before their bronze medal bout in the K44 47-kg category.

The 25-year-old, who was granted asylum by France, was cheered on like a local throughout the day by the Grand Palais crowd and by her coach, Haby Niare, who earned silver in taekwondo at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

"This medal is fantastic for me but also for all the women in Afghanistan and all the refugees," she said in impeccable French.

"We're not giving up for equality and freedom in my country."

Khudadadi, who is already looking ahead to the next Games in Los Angeles, where she said she intends to win gold, delivered a message of freedom.

"I want to give this medal to the whole world," said Khudadadi, who was born with an atrophied arm. "I hope that one day there will be freedom in my country, for all the world, for all the girls, for all the women, for all the refugees in the world.

"And that all of us work towards that, for liberty and equality."

The Taliban's restrictions on women and freedom of expression have drawn sharp criticism from rights groups and many foreign governments since the former insurgents resumed control of Afghanistan in 2021.

Western capitals, led by Washington, have said the path to formal recognition of the Taliban is largely stalled until it reverses course on women's rights and opens high schools to girls.

The Taliban says it respects women's rights in accordance with its interpretation of Islamic law and local customs and that it is an internal matter that should be addressed locally.