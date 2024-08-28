British Paralympian John McFall will be taking a stand for sports and space this week after becoming the first person with a physical disability to be cleared for future missions by the European Space Agency.

The 43-year-old surgeon, who won a bronze medal in the 100 meters at the 2008 Beijing Paralympics, is in France to back Great Britain at the Paris Games and to show how elite competitors can go on to break through ever more formidable barriers.

"I think sport has been a hugely powerful vehicle for making people appreciate what anybody is capable of. But now that we have Paralympic sport on the radar much more ... it's a really, really great, powerful platform to see what people with physical disabilities are capable of," he said in an interview.

McFall was visiting Thailand at the age of 19 when a motorcycle crash led to the amputation of his right leg above the knee and ended his hopes of a career in the army.

"I went through some dark times during those early days, but largely frustration, because I needed something to quench that appetite I had for challenge and achieving. And for me, the natural choice was sport. Challenging myself physically, I got reward from that, and really that was a very powerful vehicle for my rehabilitation," he said.

"In the eight years that it took me from losing my leg to competing in Beijing, I learned a huge amount about myself: probably most importantly, that if I put the effort in, I can achieve whatever I want, really."

Now he is moving on to his next big challenge.

Three years ago a colleague sent him an advertisement for would-be astronauts, including someone to take part in a European study on whether a person with a physical disability could become a full crew member on the International Space Station.

"I thought it sounded like such a tremendously interesting and exciting opportunity ... from a personal point of view, but also from a from a sociological point of view. It was very, very interesting what the European Space Agency were proposing to do and to challenge," he said.

Last month, McFall was cleared to become the world's first "parastronaut" after passing months of rigorous testing on his ability to carry out emergency procedures in orbit and the way he would move and stabilize himself in microgravity.

Studies included the impact on bone density and the way fluid shifts around the body in microgravity, potentially affecting the fit of the prosthesis that he must continue to wear on the ISS. He has yet to be assigned a specific flight.

McFall hopes his experience, and that of the 4,000 athletes in this week's Paralympics, will send an encouraging message to others facing any kind of life-altering circumstances.

"What I would say to people who have any kind of trauma like this, or have a life-changing event like this, is whatever it may be, find something that you are passionate about ... because that's what's going to give you the reward, and that's what's going to help you, I don't want to say redefine yourself, but help you re-establish that sense of self," he said.

"I am but one person. You're about to see hundreds of them competing at the highest level in the next couple of weeks."

So how does the British medal-winner rate Team GB's chances in the 19 sports they are tackling during the Paris Games that open on Wednesday?

"GB have always been a very, very strong nation in the Paralympics. So from an overall medal point of view, top three, top five would always be tremendous. I'm very much looking forward to seeing what happens and I'll be there."