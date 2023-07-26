The strikes involving Hollywood actors and writers entail many distinct issues, but one of the most controversial concerns the rights to artificial intelligence likenesses by individual human beings.

The studios are requesting the right to offer contracts that allow them to scan the bodies, voices and other features of individual actors, including extras, and then hold the rights to the AI likenesses in perpetuity. The actors are upset for good reason.

First, think through how this market will work. Most actors don’t become famous and so their likenesses end up being worth nothing. That means studios can’t afford to offer any more than a small sum for the likeness rights on such a large number of initial acting contracts. It also means that if the studios get their way, potential stars end up significantly underpaid for selling their likenesses before they have become famous.