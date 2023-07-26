One of the questions posed by the Ukrainian war is the challenge of the “Global South.”

While the West (with the Group of Seven countries at its core) confronts Russia through economic sanctions and other means, many countries in the Global South have shied away from supporting Ukraine. Underlying this state of affairs is the fact that these primarily developing countries are increasingly dissatisfied with the free and open international order that the United States took the lead in developing after World War ll.

The leaders of Global South powers such as India, Brazil and Indonesia were invited to the Hiroshima G7 summit in May in an attempt to foster dialogue. Yet there was not a single mention of the Global South in the 19,000 word joint statement issued by the leaders at the summit.