For the first time in its 40-year history, the Human Rights Campaign declared a “state of emergency” for LGBTQ+ Americans.

Some may respond to the announcement with cynicism or indifference. What does it really do anyway? Well, the answer is not “nothing.”

The first thing that the HRC’s historic move does is give vulnerable communities — which have been targeted (at times violently) by elected officials, companies, celebrities, news networks, school districts and fellow voters — a guidebook for staying safe. It is available for download and includes health and safety information, summations of state-specific laws targeting LGBTQ+ Americans, “know your rights” information, and other resources “designed to support LGBTQ+ travelers as well as those already living in hostile states.”