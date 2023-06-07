A funny thing happened during Sam Altman’s testimony before Congress recently. Sen. Richard Blumenthal said his “biggest nightmare” about AI was the looming new industrial revolution and the displacement of millions of workers.

When the OpenAI CEO was asked about his biggest AI fear, he proposed something more vague and frightening: that it will “cause significant harm to the world.”

Altman has long believed that super-intelligent machines threaten the existence of humanity. Jobs, on the other hand, would get better, he said. The senators seemed to go along with this.