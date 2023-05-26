Rapprochement between Japan and South Korea continues to gain momentum.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s visit to Seoul last week is an important step in the resumption of fully normal ties between the countries, but it is only a point in what must be a much longer process. The two governments must build a more complete and integrated partnership, creating the trust and understanding that will insulate their relationship from the inevitable crises. Most important is growing public support in both countries so that narrow-minded politicians cannot use the other country for domestic political gain.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol took office last year determined to rebuild his country’s relations with Japan after they had plunged to historic lows. He has not wavered in that effort. Most significantly, he agreed earlier this year to a deal that would resolve the long-festering issue of compensation for workers forced to do labor during Japan’s occupation of the Korean Peninsula.