Future historians may well mark the second half of March 2023 as the moment when the era of artificial intelligence truly began.

In the space of just two weeks, the world witnessed the launch of GPT-4, Bard, Claude, Midjourney V5, Security Copilot and many other AI tools that have surpassed almost everyone’s expectations. These new AI models’ apparent sophistication has beaten most experts’ predictions by a decade.

For centuries, breakthrough innovations — from the invention of the printing press and the steam engine to the rise of air travel and the internet — have propelled economic development, expanded access to information and vastly improved health care and other essential services. But such transformative developments have also had negative implications, and the rapid deployment of AI tools will be no different.