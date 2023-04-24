When Prime Minister Fumio Kishida made a surprise trip to Kyiv in March, he reiterated Japan’s commitment to assist Ukraine until peace returns to the country. Kishida also promised that Japan will prepare for the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Hiroshima so that the leaders can send out a clear unified message regarding the war in Ukraine.

In order to unite the G7 countries in supporting Ukraine, it is vital for Japan, as the chair of the G7 summit in May, to understand the position of European nations. The summit will be attended by the presidents of the European Commission and the European Council in addition to leaders from seven countries, four of which are European.

The European Union has remained a primary supporter of Ukraine by providing ongoing aid. Yet, the EU is not without its own issues, as its leadership has revealed certain divisions over the ideal shape of international order and its citizens gradually starting to lose interest in the war.