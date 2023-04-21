  • Recent breakthroughs are moving cultured meat products closer to commercialization and making it possible for this technology to protect — rather than harm — human health. | REUTERS
Italy’s right-wing government provoked immediate controversy when it proposed banning the production of lab-grown meats to “safeguard our nation’s heritage.”

The farm lobby cheered, scientists protested and the conflict began to sound eerily akin to Europe’s protracted battle over genetically modified crops. I could only think: Here’s another hugely promising technological frontier stymied by false claims and misguided public skepticism.

The Italian Parliament should proceed cautiously as it deliberates over whether to approve the ban. Members should heed the objections of European scientists who warn against inhibiting crucial research and development at a time when cellular agriculture is finally poised to hit the global mainstream.

