On Feb. 22, the INS Sindhukesari became the first Indian submarine to dock in Indonesia.
Given that submarines are a key component in a country’s naval power projection, the submarine’s presence in Southeast Asia represents the growing operational reach of the Indian Navy beyond the Indian Ocean.
More importantly, Indonesia’s accommodation of such a strategic progression represents a significant convergence of interests between Jakarta and New Delhi toward their vision of an inclusive, stable and rules-based Indo-Pacific region — a stark contrast to Indonesia’s wariness of India’s growing military capabilities more than two decades ago, given the lack of awareness and understanding between both sides at that time.
