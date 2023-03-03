On Feb. 22, the INS Sindhukesari became the first Indian submarine to dock in Indonesia.

Given that submarines are a key component in a country’s naval power projection, the submarine’s presence in Southeast Asia represents the growing operational reach of the Indian Navy beyond the Indian Ocean.

More importantly, Indonesia’s accommodation of such a strategic progression represents a significant convergence of interests between Jakarta and New Delhi toward their vision of an inclusive, stable and rules-based Indo-Pacific region — a stark contrast to Indonesia’s wariness of India’s growing military capabilities more than two decades ago, given the lack of awareness and understanding between both sides at that time.