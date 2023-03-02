Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is a man of many paradoxes.

Why has someone who considers himself somewhat of a dove expended so much political capital on security policies? Why does Kishida perform decently on the world stage but poorly at home? Why has he been able to enjoy relative stability atop the government, when the same missteps and scandals he’s endured would have already toppled previous administrations?

The answers to those questions get to the core of understanding both Liberal Democratic Party politics and Kishida’s performance. They are also useful in understanding the political landscape for Japan going forward.