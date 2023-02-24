It has been a year since Russian forces poured over the border into Ukraine in what Vladimir Putin called a “special military operation.”

The results of the obvious war of aggression have surprised many people: A quick win by the invading force was widely anticipated; however, the resilience of the Ukrainians in their resistance and the readiness of much of the world to rally behind Kyiv were not.

While that is to be celebrated, the war continues, we risk becoming inured to the violence and there is no guarantee that Ukraine and the forces of order will yet prevail.