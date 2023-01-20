On Dec. 20, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the appointment of former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd as his country’s next ambassador to the U.S.

I have known Rudd for about 25 years in different contexts and our paths have crossed in various parts of the world. We’ve been fellow panelists at seminars and conferences and delivered complementary lectures in particular institutional settings.

He once chaired a presentation I gave to Australian parliamentarians on the United Nation’s new principle of the Responsibility to Protect. He has always been happy to greet me and talk to me no matter when and where our encounters took place. He is exceptionally smart, and in his dealings with me at least, very affable.