Failure to be transparent has a price.
Questions about the COVID-19 infection rate after the Beijing government abruptly ended its “zero-COVID” policy have prompted governments around the world to demand preflight tests of passengers flying out of China. Beijing has promised and in the case of Japan and South Korea imposed retaliatory measures for what it calls “discriminatory action.”
Apparently China can shut its borders to reduce the risk of viral infection but other countries cannot demand insight into the situation — if such action reflects a lack of trust in China’s government.
