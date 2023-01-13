  • Passengers who arrived on a plane from Beijing head to a COVID-19 test area at Narita Airport on Sunday. | REUTERS
    Passengers who arrived on a plane from Beijing head to a COVID-19 test area at Narita Airport on Sunday. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

Failure to be transparent has a price.

Questions about the COVID-19 infection rate after the Beijing government abruptly ended its “zero-COVID” policy have prompted governments around the world to demand preflight tests of passengers flying out of China. Beijing has promised and in the case of Japan and South Korea imposed retaliatory measures for what it calls “discriminatory action.”

Apparently China can shut its borders to reduce the risk of viral infection but other countries cannot demand insight into the situation — if such action reflects a lack of trust in China’s government.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW