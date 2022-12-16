China has abruptly reversed its “zero-COVID” policy.
Given the shroud that obscures decision-making among the country’s top leadership, the outside world has little certainty about what produced this change. Given the likelihood that China’s slowing economy was a key factor, it is ironic then that the situation in China is likely to get worse before it gets better, slowing its economy even more.
China adopted a zero-COVID policy soon after the scale and potential impact of the coronavirus epidemic became apparent. The government implemented strict testing protocols for all citizens and required a negative test result for entrance to almost every facility, from buildings to buses. When a case was detected, a strict, immediate lockdown followed. Chinese social media was flooded with videos of shoppers rushing for the exits of stores whenever there was a suspected case — fearful of being shut in for days. Quarantines were frequent, with entire cities being shut down and the country’s borders closed.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.