  • The anti-COVID-19 lockdown protests that erupted in Chinese cities in recent weeks may have given the government just the reason it needed to scrap a policy that was failing a Communist Party that doesn't like to admit its errors. | YONHAP / VIA REUTERS
    The anti-COVID-19 lockdown protests that erupted in Chinese cities in recent weeks may have given the government just the reason it needed to scrap a policy that was failing a Communist Party that doesn't like to admit its errors. | YONHAP / VIA REUTERS
  • SHARE

BEIJING – China’s ability to execute major policies is always impressive, and the 180-degree turn on the “zero-COVID” strategy that it had been enforcing almost religiously for nearly three years is no exception.

Virtually overnight, the government began tearing down once-ubiquitous COVID-19 testing centers. State media started emphasizing that the symptoms of the omicron variant are very mild. Residents of many cities were suddenly released from lockdown: people in Guangzhou, for example, can now go from home quarantine to a karaoke bar within two hours.

The post-COVID-19 era has arrived in China. What now?

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW