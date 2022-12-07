In late November, Canada released its long-delayed Indo-Pacific strategy (CIPS).
It comes in the wake of the Group of 20 and Indo-Pacific summitry and Foreign Minister Melanie Joly’s visit to Tokyo in October to announce the Canada-Japan Action Plan for their joint shared priorities for the Indo-Pacific.
Tokyo should be pleased with Ottawa’s new strategy. It joins an increasingly long list of like-minded countries that explicitly calls out China as “an increasingly disruptive global influence.”
