Due to Ukraine’s remarkable counteroffensive, triggered by its retaking of Kharkiv province in September, Russia has apparently been increasingly on the back foot in its war with Ukraine.
Moscow’s actions in light of it regarding NATO’s eastward expansion as a result of the accession of the nations of Eastern Europe as a threat have in fact encouraged unity in Europe. They prompted Sweden and Finland to decide to join NATO, leading to the body’s northward expansion and a strengthening of the organization.
