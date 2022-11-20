  • The global economy has entered a new era of severe shocks from supply-chain blockages, climate change, pandemics and war and must adjust to the new realities accordingly. | REUTERS
    The global economy has entered a new era of severe shocks from supply-chain blockages, climate change, pandemics and war and must adjust to the new realities accordingly. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

MILAN – The post-pandemic economy’s high inflationary pressures are being powered in part by secular trends and forces, many of which are operating on the supply side.

While there are also transitory factors — such as supply-chain disruptions, bottlenecks and China’s “COVID-zero” policy — these presumably will abate at some point. But the secular trends are likely to lead to a new equilibrium in many economies and global financial markets.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW